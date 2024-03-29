The Legislative Gazette - the governor and legislative leaders concede there will not be an on- time budget
(Airs 03/29/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: the governor and legislative leaders concede there will not be an on- time budget, we’ll talk with Hunger Solutions New York about funding for children who need free meals in school, and the State University of New York is expanding a free program aimed at growing the state’s workforce.