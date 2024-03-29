The Legislative Gazette - the governor and legislative leaders concede there will not be an on- time budget

© 2024
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

By David Guistina
Published March 29, 2024 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 03/29/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: the governor and legislative leaders concede there will not be an on- time budget, we’ll talk with Hunger Solutions New York about funding for children who need free meals in school, and the State University of New York is expanding a free program aimed at growing the state’s workforce.

The Legislative Gazette Karen DeWittLucas Willardhunger solutions new yorkAbortion ProtectionsDavid GuistinaNew York State Budget
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina