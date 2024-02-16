© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - Republicans propose legislation meant to curb migrants in the country illegally

By David Guistina
Published February 16, 2024 at 10:00 PM EST

(Airs 02/16/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Minority Republicans are proposing legislation meant to curb what they call an unsustainable influx of migrants in the country illegally, Blair Horne of NYPIRG shares his thoughts on why New York has failed when it comes to cancer, and we’ll look at the race for the 109th Assembly District seat.

Tags
The Legislative Gazette The Legislative GazetteKaren DeWittmigrantsDavid GuistinaJen Metzger
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina