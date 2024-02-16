The Legislative Gazette - Republicans propose legislation meant to curb migrants in the country illegally

(Airs 02/16/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Minority Republicans are proposing legislation meant to curb what they call an unsustainable influx of migrants in the country illegally, Blair Horne of NYPIRG shares his thoughts on why New York has failed when it comes to cancer, and we’ll look at the race for the 109th Assembly District seat.

