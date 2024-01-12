The Legislative Gazette - New York Governor Kathy Hochul delivers her State of the State Address

(Airs 01/12/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Kathy Hochul delivers her third state of the state address, we’ll have mixed reaction from state lawmakers, we’ll speak with the state labor commissioner about the impact of the rise in the minimum wage, and the American Lung Association in New York is urging everyone to test their homes for radon gas.

