The Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - New York Governor Kathy Hochul delivers her State of the State Address

By David Guistina
Published January 12, 2024 at 10:00 PM EST

(Airs 01/12/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Kathy Hochul delivers her third state of the state address, we’ll have mixed reaction from state lawmakers, we’ll speak with the state labor commissioner about the impact of the rise in the minimum wage, and the American Lung Association in New York is urging everyone to test their homes for radon gas.

The Legislative Gazette David GuistinaKaren DeWittPat BradleyGovernor Kathy HochulNew York State of the State address
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
