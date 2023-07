(Airs 06/30/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: We speak with New York Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado about the Hate and Bias Prevention Unit that he is leading. Also, we sit down with Tom Fattorusso, the Special Agent in Charge of the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation New York Field Office.