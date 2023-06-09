© 2023
The Legislative Gazette #2323 - The legislature honors WAMC's Alan Chartock

By David Guistina
Published June 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 06/09/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: We’ll mark the end of the legislative session, and find out what made it through the final negotiations, former Legislative Gazette political observer and WAMC CEO Alan Chartock is honored by the state legislature, and we’ll find out how the army’s future leaders at West Point are learning about climate change.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Morning Edition on WAMC.
