The Legislative Gazette #2323 - The legislature honors WAMC's Alan Chartock

(Airs 06/09/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: We’ll mark the end of the legislative session, and find out what made it through the final negotiations, former Legislative Gazette political observer and WAMC CEO Alan Chartock is honored by the state legislature, and we’ll find out how the army’s future leaders at West Point are learning about climate change.

