The Legislative Gazette #2320

(Airs 05/19/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: County leaders across the state sound the alarm over what they call a growing migrant crisis, our political observer Alan Chartock speaks with Republican County Executive Steve Neuhaus about the migrant situation in Orange County, and the verdict is in, in the 2018 Schoharie limo tragedy trial – we’ll speak with Kevin Cushing, who lost his son Patrick in the crash.