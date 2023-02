(Airs 02/10/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Republicans in the state senate sue to force a vote of the full Senate on Governor Kathy Hochul’s nominee to be the state’s next chief judge, our political observer Alan Chartock speaks with State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli about the Governor’s budget proposal, and Senator Gillibrand announces her dairy policy priorities.