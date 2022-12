(Airs 12/09/22 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Hochul and health officials warn New Yorkers to prepare for three different viruses with the coming holiday season, our political observer Alan Chartock speaks with Gerard Kassar, Chairman of New York’s Conservative Party, and we’ll meet the new Chancellor of the State University of New York.