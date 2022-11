(Airs 11/18 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: New York Governor Hochul won’t tip her hand on whether she’ll impose a moratorium on a certain type of crypto mining, our political observer Alan Chartock speaks with the head of the Working Families Party, and a coalition of horse racing industry leaders want lawmakers to approve borrowing to overhaul Belmont Park on Long Island.