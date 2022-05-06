The Legislative Gazette #2218

(Airs 05/06/22 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: New York Governor Hochul picks Hudson Valley Congressman Antonio DelGado to be her lieutenant governor, after the previous LG, Brian Benjamin resigned in disgrace last month, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the political implications of the Governor’s choice, and we’ll take you to Cohoes where a novel technology is helping the city reach an energy independent future.