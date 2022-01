(Airs 12/31/21 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: As 2021 comes to an end we take a look at the weaknesses of the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, our political observer Alan Chartock with his political year in review, and we’ll take a look at a pilot program designed to improve outcomes for non-violent mental health emergency calls.