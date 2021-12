(Airs 12/24/21 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Hochul addresses the worsening situation in NY as the Omicron variant spreads, our political observer Alan Chartock in his conversation with Albany County DA David Soares about bail reform, and we’ll report on a new business survey which finds employers will keep hiring in the new year.