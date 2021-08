(Airs 08/22/21 @ 2 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: We’ll hear from Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul, in her first remarks Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that his resignation, our political observer Alan Chartock on why the Assembly ended its impeachment inquiry, and over two dozen lawmakers call on the President and Governor to use another tool to address the opioid overdose crisis.