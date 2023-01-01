The Climate Question

Sundays, 6:30-7 p.m.

A global program that reflects the variety of takes on climate change, how best to understand it and the world’s attempts to avert it, temper it or adapt to it. It is not about questioning whether climate change is happening, it’s about finding the best ways to respond to it. This is sharp-edged, analytical inquiry. Hard scrutiny, touched with a sense of adventure and discovery, and where we can find it, hope. It includes stories from across the world on why we find it so hard to save our own planet, and how we might change that.

