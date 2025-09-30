Ken Follett - Circle of Days

Author Ken Follett’s career has ranged from Cold War thrillers to sweeping historical sagas, making him one of the world’s most widely read novelists. His latest work, “Circle of Days,” takes us back thousands of years to when communities on the plains of England first attempted to shape the monumental stones we now call Stonehenge.

This episode of The Book Show was recorded with a live audience at The Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, New York in an event presented by Oblong Books.