The Book Show
Ken Follett - Circle of Days

By Joe Donahue
Published September 30, 2025 at 3:00 PM EDT
Book cover for Ken Follett's "Circle of Days"
Grand Central Publishing

Author Ken Follett’s career has ranged from Cold War thrillers to sweeping historical sagas, making him one of the world’s most widely read novelists. His latest work, “Circle of Days,” takes us back thousands of years to when communities on the plains of England first attempted to shape the monumental stones we now call Stonehenge.

This episode of The Book Show was recorded with a live audience at The Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, New York in an event presented by Oblong Books.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
