Dan Brown is the author of numerous #1 bestselling novels including “The Da Vinci Code” which has become one of the best-selling novels of all time as well as the subject of intellectual debate among readers and scholars. “The Da Vinci Code” is one of five novels featuring his symbology professor protagonist, Robert Langdon.

Dan Brown will participate in the inaugural WIT: Words, Ideas, and Thinkers Festival, presented by The Authors Guild, at Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, Massachusetts September 22-25, 2022.