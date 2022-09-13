© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
bookshowlogo2017.png
The Book Show

Dan Brown

Published September 13, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT
Author Photo - Dan Brown
Dan Courter
/
Dan Brown

Dan Brown is the author of numerous #1 bestselling novels including “The Da Vinci Code” which has become one of the best-selling novels of all time as well as the subject of intellectual debate among readers and scholars. “The Da Vinci Code” is one of five novels featuring his symbology professor protagonist, Robert Langdon.

Dan Brown will participate in the inaugural WIT: Words, Ideas, and Thinkers Festival, presented by The Authors Guild, at Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, Massachusetts September 22-25, 2022.

Tags

The Book Show book showthe book showDan Brownauthoron writing
Related Content
  • Book cover for "Afterlives"
    The Book Show
    Abdulrazak Gurnah - Afterlives
    Abdulrazak Gurnah attained a new level of global prominence last year when he was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature. Gurnah’s new novel “Afterlives” spotlights the devastating German colonial rule of early 20th century East Africa and its aftermath.
  • susanorlean-onanimals-Avid Reader Press Simon and Schuster.jpg
    The Book Show
    Susan Orlean - On Animals
    Joe Donahue
    New Yorker staff writer Susan Orlean gathers a lifetime of musings, meditations, and in-depth profiles about animals in her new collection, “On Animals.” Orlean has been hailed as “a national treasure” by The Washington Post and is the author of the New York Times bestseller “The Library Book.”
  • stephenlloyd-friendofthedevil.jpg
    The Book Show
    Stephen Lloyd - Friend of the Devil
    Acclaimed TV writer and the executive producer of award-winning shows such as “Modern Family” and “How I Met Your Mother,” Stephen Lloyd’s new novel debut, “Friend of the Devil,” is a horror/noir mash-up set at an elite boarding school harboring secrets.
  • sarahpearce-theretreat-pameladormanbooks.jpg
    The Book Show
    Sarah Pearse - The Retreat
    Joe Donahue
    With the publication of “The Sanatorium” last year, Sarah Pearse had one of the most stunning crime-fiction debuts in recent memory. It was an instant New York Times and international bestseller as well as a Reese's Book Club selection. Now, detective Elin Warner is back in Pearse's second novel, “The Retreat.”
Load More