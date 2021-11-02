© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
bookshowlogo2017.png
The Book Show

Nathaniel Philbrick - Travels with George

Published November 2, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT
Book cover artwork for "Travels with George" by Nathaniel Philbrick
Provided
/
Viking

Does George Washington still matter? Bestselling author Nathaniel Philbrick argues for Washington's unique contribution to the forging of America by retracing his journey as a new president through all thirteen former colonies.

His new book is “Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy.”

Writing in a thoughtful first person about his own adventures with his wife Melissa and their dog Dora (a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever,) Philbrick follows Washington’s presidential excursions.

Tags

The Book Showbook showthe book shownathaniel philbrickgeorge washingtonjohn steinbeckamerican historypresidential historydog
Stay Connected
Related Content
  • Book cover for "Matrix" by Lauren Groff
    The Book Show
    Lauren Groff - Matrix
    Joe Donahue
    ,
    Lauren Groff is a two time National Book Award finalist and a New York Times bestselling author. Her latest "Matrix," her first since the groundbreaking "Fates and Furies," brings us to a 12th century nunnery where she tells an engrossing tale of female desire, passion, creativity, and power.
  • Book cover for "Bewilderment" by Richard Powers
    The Book Show
    Richard Powers - Bewilderment
    Author Richard Powers won the Pulitzer Prize for the #1 New York Times bestseller, “The Overstory.” His latest novel, “Bewilderment,” has already been shortlisted for the 2021 Booker Prize and longlisted for the 2021 National Book Award for Fiction.
  • Book cover for "Believing" by Anita Hill
    The Book Show
    Anita Hill - Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence
    Joe Donahue
    ,
    Thirty years ago, Anita Hill faced down an all-male, all-white Senate Judiciary Committee, led by then-Senator Joe Biden, to testify that her boss, Supreme Court Justice nominee Clarence Thomas, had sexually harassed her. Her new book is: "Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence."
  • Book cover for "A Time Outside this Time"
    The Book Show
    Amitava Kumar - A Time Outside This Time
    Author Amitava Kumar's new novel, "A Time Outside This Time," is set at a writer's retreat and reflects on the issues of fake news, memory, and the ways in which truth gives over to fiction. Kumar has crafted his fiction so seamlessly from real life that the reader is forced to reckon with what is "real."
Load More