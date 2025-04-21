University commitments and understanding stress

The Best of Our Knowledge explores topics on learning, education and research.Shape-shifting, fluid-like robotic materials may one day no longer exist only in science fiction.We’ll learn about how microplastics could contribute to antibiotic resistance.And students and faculty at UVM ask questions about cuts to federal funding for college campuses.
The Best of Our Knowledge explores topics on learning, education and research.New research on aging finds lifestyle and environmental factors may contribute more to aging and health than genetics.We’ll speak with outgoing Hampshire College President Ed Wingenbach about his efforts to stabilize the private Massachusetts institution.And filmmaker Jay Craven tells us about how he involves students in his productions.
The Best of Our Knowledge explores topics on learning, education and research.Black students in America are more likely to be disciplined with out-of-school suspension than their white counterparts. Author Aaron Kupchik explores the legacy of racism and segregation in schools.And we’ll cheer on a robotics competition in Massachusetts.
The Best of Our Knowledge explores topics on learning, education and research.Einstein theorized that at the center of a black hole, the laws of time and space break down. But quantum theory might allow researchers to further our understanding of the unknown.And an underground water source that feeds rivers in the Pacific Northwest could be much larger than previously thought.