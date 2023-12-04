© 2023
The Best of Our Knowledge
The Best Of Our Knowledge

Forgiving student debt and a LEGO challenge

By Lucas Willard,
Alexander BabbiePat BradleySamantha Simmons
Published December 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST
A LEGO minifigure stands among pieces ready to be assembled
Sarah LaDuke
/
WAMC
A LEGO minifigure stands among pieces ready to be assembled

On this episode of The Best of Our Knowledge:

As American students are facing more than $1.7 trillion dollars in student loan debt, some private sector companies are now exploring their own student loan repayment programs.
A LEGO building challenge gets kids to dive into a fun learning experience.
Hearings were held in Vermont to examine changes to how the state’s Agency of Education approves independent schools.
And a new program in one public school system is working to foster a more productive and supportive community.

————

The Best Of Our Knowledge
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
See stories by Lucas Willard
Alexander Babbie
A 2022 Siena College graduate, Alexander began his journalism career as a sports writer for Siena College's student paper The Promethean, and as a host for Siena's school radio station, WVCR-FM "The Saint." A Cubs fan, Alexander hosts the morning Sports Report in addition to producing Morning Edition. You can hear the sports reports over-the-air at 6:19 and 7:19 AM, and online on WAMC.org. He also speaks Spanish as a second language. To reach him, email ababbie@wamc.org, or call (518)-465-5233 x 190. You can also find him on Twitter/X: @ABabbieWAMC.
See stories by Alexander Babbie
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff after interning during her final semester at the University at Albany. A Troy native, she looks forward to covering what matters most to those in her community. Aside from working, Samantha enjoys spending time with her friends, family, and cat. She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
See stories by Samantha Simmons
