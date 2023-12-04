Forgiving student debt and a LEGO challenge

On this episode of The Best of Our Knowledge:

As American students are facing more than $1.7 trillion dollars in student loan debt, some private sector companies are now exploring their own student loan repayment programs.

A LEGO building challenge gets kids to dive into a fun learning experience.

Hearings were held in Vermont to examine changes to how the state’s Agency of Education approves independent schools.

And a new program in one public school system is working to foster a more productive and supportive community.

