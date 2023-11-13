Collecting ticks and detecting smoke

On this episode of The Best of Our Knowledge: We’ll join researchers collecting ticks during the fall peak of arachnid activity. After a smoky summer, wildfire smoke detectors have been installed across New York state. A championship basketball coach gears up for a fresh challenge. As more colleges and universities are making courses in STEM a priority, one university is also bolstering its efforts to help students retain their education in complex subjects. And officials in Burlington, Vermont recently energized a solar facility that will serve as a research and training facility for university students.