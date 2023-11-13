© 2023
The Best of Our Knowledge
Collecting ticks and detecting smoke

Published November 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST
NYU Professor Mary Killilea inspects ticks collected by disease ecology students during field experiment
NYU Professor Mary Killilea inspects ticks collected by disease ecology students during field experiment  

On this episode of The Best of Our Knowledge: We’ll join researchers collecting ticks during the fall peak of arachnid activity.  After a smoky summer, wildfire smoke detectors have been installed across New York state.  A championship basketball coach gears up for a fresh challenge.  As more colleges and universities are making courses in STEM a priority, one university is also bolstering its efforts to help students retain their education in complex subjects.  And officials in Burlington, Vermont recently energized a solar facility that will serve as a research and training facility for university students.  

