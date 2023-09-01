© 2023
The Best of Our Knowledge #1719: Decoding Brain Patterns and Ethics in Writing

By Lucas Willard,
Jody CowanPaul TuthillNoelle Evans
Published September 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT
On this episode of The Best of Our Knowledge: Scientists have used artificial intelligence to decode brainwave patterns and reconstruct music – and rock band Pink Floyd is playing a part. In an age of increasing political polarization, a new initiative at Bard College aims to develop critical reading and writing skills through its new Center for Ethics and Writing.  Massachusetts lawmakers want to prevent book bans at public libraries.  And a museum and science center in New York is repatriating Indigenous remains that had been part of its collection.  

