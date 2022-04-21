1648: "Redefining Geek"

There was a time when being called a geek was a major put-down. Today, people wear that title with honor.

When it comes to understanding technology, a lot of people would assume that young people have the edge. But tech is not a natural ability. Cassidy Puckett, an assistant professor of sociology at Emory University says a growing digital divide among young people is a warning sign that STEM education may not be doing enough to prepare students for the future.

Today on the Best of Our Knowledge, we’ll find out just who is really good with technology as we redefine geek.

We’ll also spend an Academic Minute giving your car a touch-free charge.

