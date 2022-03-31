© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAMC-TBOOK.jpg
The Best Of Our Knowledge

#1645: College hopes and college fears

Published March 31, 2022 at 2:00 AM EDT
Princeton Review Hopes and Worries
The Princeton Review
/

Springtime means the weather gets warmer, the birds start singing a bit louder, and high school seniors around the U.S. are getting their college acceptance, or non-acceptance letters. Each year around this time, The Princeton Review releases its survey of incoming college students. Today on the Best of Our Knowledge, we’ll hear about the hopes and fears of new college students and their families.

We’ll also take another look at so-called no-excuse charter schools, and spend an Academic Minute learning economics from the Boss.

The Best Of Our Knowledge
Stay Connected
Bob Barrett
Bob has been a part of the WAMC family since 2001. He currently produces and hosts National Production's The Best Of Our Knowledge. Over the years, Bob has produced The Environment Show and The Health Show for National Productions and hosted weekend mornings on WAMC for a decade. In addition to producing TBOOK, he is currently a reporter and on air host at WUWF Public Radio at the University of West Florida in Pensacola.
See stories by Bob Barrett