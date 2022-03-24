1644: Saving the planet one garden at a time

For many people getting back to nature means planting a garden, and that’s actually a really good place to start. Today on the Best of Our Knowledge, saving the planet, one garden at a time. Learn more by visiting: https://passthepistil.com/

Then, more than two-million American students live with a wounded or ill veteran. Many help with the veteran's care. And those young caregivers often suffer with stress, social isolation, and less parental involvement with their lives. A new study is trying to understand their experiences. This story was produced by the American Homefront Project, a public media collaboration that reports on American military life and veterans. Funding comes from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

We’ll also spend an Academic Minute with LGBTQ mental health.