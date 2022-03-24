© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAMC-TBOOK.jpg
The Best Of Our Knowledge

#1644: Saving the planet one garden at a time

Published March 24, 2022 at 2:00 AM EDT
Grow Now Book Jacket
pasthepistil.com/emilymurphy
/

For many people getting back to nature means planting a garden, and that’s actually a really good place to start. Today on the Best of Our Knowledge, saving the planet, one garden at a time. Learn more by visiting: https://passthepistil.com/

Then, more than two-million American students live with a wounded or ill veteran. Many help with the veteran's care. And those young caregivers often suffer with stress, social isolation, and less parental involvement with their lives. A new study is trying to understand their experiences. This story was produced by the American Homefront Project, a public media collaboration that reports on American military life and veterans. Funding comes from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

We’ll also spend an Academic Minute with LGBTQ mental health.

The Best Of Our Knowledge
Stay Connected
Bob Barrett
Bob has been a part of the WAMC family since 2001. He currently produces and hosts National Production's The Best Of Our Knowledge. Over the years, Bob has produced The Environment Show and The Health Show for National Productions and hosted weekend mornings on WAMC for a decade. In addition to producing TBOOK, he is currently a reporter and on air host at WUWF Public Radio at the University of West Florida in Pensacola.
See stories by Bob Barrett