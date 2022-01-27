1636: The science of at-home COVID testing

At-home testing for infectious diseases is a hot topic. The President has authorized the purchase of millions of at-home COVID-19 tests for Americans, but at-home testing is not new. At home tests for HIV and other sexually transmitted infections are already available, although they are a bit controversial. A number of questions remain regarding at-home test accuracy and ability to impact patient outcomes and public health while protecting patient privacy.

Today on the Best of Our Knowledge, we'll have a discussion with two laboratory scientists about the good, the bad, and the "we don't quite know yet" of at home testing.

We’ll also spend an Academic Minute with A-I in the E-R.