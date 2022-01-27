© 2022
The Best Of Our Knowledge

#1636: The science of at-home COVID testing

Published January 27, 2022 at 2:00 AM EST
At-home testing for infectious diseases is a hot topic. The President has authorized the purchase of millions of at-home COVID-19 tests for Americans, but at-home testing is not new. At home tests for HIV and other sexually transmitted infections are already available, although they are a bit controversial. A number of questions remain regarding at-home test accuracy and ability to impact patient outcomes and public health while protecting patient privacy.

Today on the Best of Our Knowledge, we'll have a discussion with two laboratory scientists about the good, the bad, and the "we don't quite know yet" of at home testing.

We’ll also spend an Academic Minute with A-I in the E-R.

The Best Of Our Knowledge
Bob Barrett
Bob has been a part of the WAMC family since 2001. He currently produces and hosts National Production's The Best Of Our Knowledge. Over the years, Bob has produced The Environment Show and The Health Show for National Productions and hosted weekend mornings on WAMC for a decade. In addition to producing TBOOK, he is currently a reporter and on air host at WUWF Public Radio at the University of West Florida in Pensacola.
