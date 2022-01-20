© 2022
The Best Of Our Knowledge

#1635: A life in pediatrics

Published January 20, 2022
Let’s get this part out of the way first: yes, Dr. Mark Vonnegut is Kurt Vonnegut Jr’s son. And today we are going to talk about a new book that he has written. But this isn’t the great American novel, this is the story of his 40 years as a pediatrician. In those years he has seen massive changes in the American medical system, both good and bad. The name of the book is “The Heart of Caring – A Life in Pediatrics”. Dr. Vonnegut is still a practicing pediatrician living in Milton, Massachusetts.

We’ll also spend an Academic Minute with the importance of pre-natal care.

The Best Of Our Knowledge
Bob Barrett
Bob has been a part of the WAMC family since 2001. He currently produces and hosts National Production's The Best Of Our Knowledge.
