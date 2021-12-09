© 2021
The Best Of Our Knowledge

#1629: A look back at Stephen Sondheim

Published December 9, 2021 at 2:00 AM EST
If you make a list of the most important names in American culture in the latter half of the 20th Century, Stephen Sondheim has to be right near the top. When he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015, President Obama said “Put simply, Stephen reinvented the American musical”. Sondheim passed away on November 26 at the age of 91. Back in April, Bob Barrett spoke about the composer with Rick Pender, author of “The Stephen Sondheim Encyclopedia."

Today on the Best of Our Knowledge, let’s listen again to our conversation about one of America's great composers.

We also spend an Academic Minute in a community forest.

The Best Of Our Knowledge
Bob Barrett
Bob has been a part of the WAMC family since 2001. He currently produces and hosts National Production's The Best Of Our Knowledge. Over the years, Bob has produced The Environment Show and The Health Show for National Productions and hosted weekend mornings on WAMC for a decade. In addition to producing TBOOK, he is currently a reporter and on air host at WUWF Public Radio at the University of West Florida in Pensacola.
