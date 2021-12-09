1629: A look back at Stephen Sondheim

If you make a list of the most important names in American culture in the latter half of the 20th Century, Stephen Sondheim has to be right near the top. When he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015, President Obama said “Put simply, Stephen reinvented the American musical”. Sondheim passed away on November 26 at the age of 91. Back in April, Bob Barrett spoke about the composer with Rick Pender, author of “The Stephen Sondheim Encyclopedia."

Today on the Best of Our Knowledge, let’s listen again to our conversation about one of America's great composers.

We also spend an Academic Minute in a community forest.