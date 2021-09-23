The Best Of Our Knowledge #1618: Princeton Review's 2022 Best 387 Colleges

For the 30th year, the Princeton Review has again listed what they feel are the best colleges in the country, and this year added a new batch of lists.

Today on the Best of Our Knowledge, we’ll hear how this new college guide was put together.

We’ll also learn about a special boot camp that's being run for veterans returning to school after a year in the service.

Then we'll try to find out what’s up with Cicero. Yeah, THAT Cicero.

And we'll spend an Academic Minute on a culturally competent campus.