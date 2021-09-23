© 2021
The Best Of Our Knowledge

The Best Of Our Knowledge #1618: Princeton Review's 2022 Best 387 Colleges

Published September 23, 2021 at 2:00 AM EDT
For the 30th year, the Princeton Review has again listed what they feel are the best colleges in the country, and this year added a new batch of lists.

Today on the Best of Our Knowledge, we’ll hear how this new college guide was put together.

We’ll also learn about a special boot camp that's being run for veterans returning to school after a year in the service.

Then we'll try to find out what’s up with Cicero. Yeah, THAT Cicero.

And we'll spend an Academic Minute on a culturally competent campus.

Bob Barrett
Bob has been a part of the WAMC family since 2001. He currently produces and hosts National Production's The Best Of Our Knowledge. Over the years, Bob has produced The Environment Show and The Health Show for National Productions and hosted weekend mornings on WAMC for a decade. In addition to producing TBOOK, he is currently a reporter and on air host at WUWF Public Radio at the University of West Florida in Pensacola.
