Spooky sky
1 of 1 — Screen Shot 2025-10-20 at 01.29.36.png
NASA/JPL-Caltech
While childhood fears like nyctophobia—the fear of the dark—are common, even the Pleiades star cluster, traditionally linked to ominous folklore, adds to the eerie atmosphere as it rises each Halloween. But the real cosmic fright comes from science: in 1998, astronomers discovered that the universe’s expansion is accelerating—driven by a mysterious force called dark energy. With galaxies racing apart in an inexplicable frenzy, the universe may be headed toward a cold, empty end. Fittingly, it’s all part of the mystery in the Halloween night sky.