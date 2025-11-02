© 2025
Strange Universe With Bob Berman
Straight overhead

By Bob Berman
Published October 12, 2025 at 1:14 PM EDT
It can be tricky to pinpoint the spot directly overhead in the sky, but, you can find it by looking for Deneb, a bright star nearly at the zenith. While not as brilliant as nearby Vega, Deneb is one of the most luminous stars in the sky, shining with the power of 58,000 Suns from 1,500 light-years away. If it were as close as Sirius, its light would outshine our streetlights. Deneb is also significant because it lies in the direction Earth is moving as the Sun carries us around the galaxy at 144 miles per second. Though we’ll never catch it—it’s moving too—it’s still a powerful feeling to look up and point toward the future.

Tags
Strange Universe NASAGalaxiesbright star
Bob Berman
See stories by Bob Berman
Related Content
  • Strange Universe With Bob Berman
    Saturn made easy
    Bob Berman
    Saturn Made Easy: Saturn is a stunning sight through any telescope with more than 30x magnification—something photos can’t quite capture. It’s usually hard to spot, dimmer than Jupiter or Venus and less colorful than Mars, but now is the perfect time to see it. Saturn is closest to Earth and visible just below the Moon. Its famous rings, currently angled edgewise—a rare view that happens only every 15 years—appear as a straight bright line across the planet. Finding Saturn is easy: just look for the Moon.
  • Strange Universe With Bob Berman
    Center of the action
    Bob Berman
    Until the 20th century, astronomers ignored the interiors of things. They had to. Telescopes only showed outermost layers.Scientists knew that a ball's "inside" constitutes virtually all its mass, but basic questions went unanswered: What, for example, lay below the dazzling solar surface? What mysteries might be found in the core of galaxies?
  • Strange Universe With Bob Berman
    Closest point to Earth
    Bob Berman
    If you're hearing this on Sunday, Saturn is at its closest point to Earth, and its rings appear as a straight white line due to their edge-on alignment — a rare event that occurs every 15 years during its equinox. Earth’s own equinox arrives Monday at 2:10 PM, marking the start of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere. This equinox often falls on the 22nd or 23rd because, as Kepler explained, Earth speeds up in its orbit when closer to the sun in January and slows down in July. That means winter is shorter than summer by about a week — a fact disguised by our calendar and the uneven placement of long and short months.