Strange Universe With Bob Berman
Strange Universe

Measuring madness

By Bob Berman
Published August 4, 2025 at 3:13 PM EDT
NASA images by Reto Stöckli, based on data from NASA and NOAA

We explore the quirky world of units—from the 1999 Mars Orbiter disaster caused by a metric vs. imperial mix-up to the colorful ways we measure everything from chili pepper heat to cotton and paper. You'll learn why U.S. territorial waters were once based on the range of a cannon shot, how Fahrenheit’s scale reflects geometric symmetry, and why a "barrel" of oil isn’t the same as a barrel of beer. With oddball units like skeins, quires, and cords still in use, maybe it’s finally time we all bolted over to metric!

Tags
Strange Universe cosmosNASAMetric System
Bob Berman
See stories by Bob Berman
Related Content
  • Strange Universe With Bob Berman
    Perseid meteor shower
    Bob Berman
    The Perseid meteor shower has begun. While the best viewing typically occurs after midnight when your location faces forward into the meteor stream, this year’s full moon is bright enough to interfere with visibility. To get around this, it's best to start watching at dusk, before the moon rises. The Perseids are tiny bits of ice from comet Swift Tuttle, disintegrating as they enter Earth's atmosphere. About one in 20 meteors, however, is a background meteor from the asteroid belt, which can survive their fiery descent. These "sturdy" meteors can even crash through roofs at speeds of up to 250 miles per hour. Despite the rarity of such impacts, insurance usually covers the damage.
  • Strange Universe With Bob Berman
    A rare cosmic pairing
    Bob Berman
    On Wednesday, July 23, we saw a rare cosmic pairing as the Moon passes unusually close to Spica, the brilliant blue star in Virgo. Thanks to a unique tilt in the Moon’s orbit — an event that won’t repeat until 2043 — this striking alignment becomes visible to the naked eye. Learn why Spica shines so hot and bright, and how to pronounce its name the right way. Look up between 9:30 and 10 p.m. for a glimpse of this fleeting spectacle.
  • Strange Universe With Bob Berman
    Hot times
    Bob Berman
    This week marks the statistically hottest time of the year—a fitting moment to reflect on the nature of heat. At its core, heat is just atomic motion: room temperature atoms zip around at 1,000 mph, and even freezer-chilled ones aren't far behind. Combustion happens when atoms move fast enough to sustain a reaction, with ignition temperatures varying by substance—wood around 400°F, gasoline at 495°F, and paper at the symbolic 451°F. Pyrophoric materials like sodium don’t even need a spark to ignite. Ultimately, heat is motion—your feverish 102°F body is just your molecules moving faster than usual. Tune in this week to hear more about atomic speed.