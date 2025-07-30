© 2025
Strange Universe With Bob Berman
Strange Universe

A rare cosmic pairing

By Bob Berman
Published July 30, 2025 at 1:06 PM EDT
1 of 1  — STRANGE UNIVERSE eclipse_apr15th_dp.jpg
Damian Peach

On Wednesday, July 23, we saw a rare cosmic pairing as the Moon passes unusually close to Spica, the brilliant blue star in Virgo. Thanks to a unique tilt in the Moon’s orbit — an event that won’t repeat until 2043 — this striking alignment becomes visible to the naked eye. Learn why Spica shines so hot and bright, and how to pronounce its name the right way. Look up between 9:30 and 10 p.m. for a glimpse of this fleeting spectacle.

Strange Universe NASAGalaxiescosmos
Bob Berman
Related Content
  • Strange Universe With Bob Berman
    Hot times
    Bob Berman
    This week marks the statistically hottest time of the year—a fitting moment to reflect on the nature of heat. At its core, heat is just atomic motion: room temperature atoms zip around at 1,000 mph, and even freezer-chilled ones aren't far behind. Combustion happens when atoms move fast enough to sustain a reaction, with ignition temperatures varying by substance—wood around 400°F, gasoline at 495°F, and paper at the symbolic 451°F. Pyrophoric materials like sodium don’t even need a spark to ignite. Ultimately, heat is motion—your feverish 102°F body is just your molecules moving faster than usual. Tune in this week to hear more about atomic speed.
  • Strange Universe With Bob Berman
    Radiation on Mars
    Bob Berman
    Twelve years ago, NASA's Curiosity rover journeyed to Mars with instruments that measured space radiation for the first time en route. The findings were sobering: astronauts would face radiation doses equivalent to a full-body CT scan every few days—raising cancer risks by 3–4% on the trip alone. Most of this came from galactic cosmic rays, which spacecraft walls can’t block. And this didn’t even include the added threat of solar storms. To send humans safely to Mars, solving the radiation challenge is essential.
  • Strange Universe With Bob Berman
    A stunning celestial display
    Bob Berman
    Set your alarm early this week and look east between 5:00 and 5:30 a.m. to catch a stunning celestial display. Brilliant Venus, the Morning Star, shines high with the bright orange star Aldebaran glowing below. Aldebaran, part of the V-shaped Hyades cluster in Taurus, has a rich astronomical legacy—its position once helped confirm Einstein’s theory of General Relativity. Nearby, you’ll also spot the shimmering Pleiades cluster. Together, these stars create a breathtaking, layered view of the cosmos worth waking up for.