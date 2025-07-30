A rare cosmic pairing
1 of 1 — STRANGE UNIVERSE eclipse_apr15th_dp.jpg
Damian Peach
On Wednesday, July 23, we saw a rare cosmic pairing as the Moon passes unusually close to Spica, the brilliant blue star in Virgo. Thanks to a unique tilt in the Moon’s orbit — an event that won’t repeat until 2043 — this striking alignment becomes visible to the naked eye. Learn why Spica shines so hot and bright, and how to pronounce its name the right way. Look up between 9:30 and 10 p.m. for a glimpse of this fleeting spectacle.