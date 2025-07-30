A rare cosmic pairing

Strange Universe With Bob Berman

This week marks the statistically hottest time of the year—a fitting moment to reflect on the nature of heat. At its core, heat is just atomic motion: room temperature atoms zip around at 1,000 mph, and even freezer-chilled ones aren't far behind. Combustion happens when atoms move fast enough to sustain a reaction, with ignition temperatures varying by substance—wood around 400°F, gasoline at 495°F, and paper at the symbolic 451°F. Pyrophoric materials like sodium don’t even need a spark to ignite. Ultimately, heat is motion—your feverish 102°F body is just your molecules moving faster than usual. Tune in this week to hear more about atomic speed.