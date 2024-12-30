A single lunation
NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio
A lunation is the term for the Moon passing through all of its phases, which takes 29.5 days and was the basis for the calendar month. A lunation always begins with the New Moon, which will oddly happen the final days of the year, next week, guaranteeing unusual darkness for the upcoming New Year’s Eve. Tune in to hear some weird facts about the moon and the controversial statistics that indicate a bit more cloudy weather.