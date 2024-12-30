© 2025
Strange Universe With Bob Berman
Strange Universe

A single lunation

By Bob Berman
Published December 30, 2024 at 6:45 PM EST
1 of 1  — SU 12-29.png
NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio

A lunation is the term for the Moon passing through all of its phases, which takes 29.5 days and was the basis for the calendar month. A lunation always begins with the New Moon, which will oddly happen the final days of the year, next week, guaranteeing unusual darkness for the upcoming New Year’s Eve. Tune in to hear some weird facts about the moon and the controversial statistics that indicate a bit more cloudy weather.

Bob Berman
