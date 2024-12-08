© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Strange Universe With Bob Berman
Strange Universe

The Big Bang

By Bob Berman
Published December 8, 2024 at 9:35 AM EST
1 of 1  — strange universe 12-8.PNG
NASA, ESA, and A. Schaller (for STScI)

Astronomers have long sought the origin of the universe, and hence ourselves as well. Using our best equipment, we observe that every galaxy cluster is rushing away from us, and from all others. For every extra one million light-years of distance, galaxy clusters recede 13 miles per second faster. When we retrace their paths we see that everything must have been in a single spot 13.8 billion years ago, which was right here. Clearly, the universe originated then and there. This week: The Big Bang!

Tags
Strange Universe Galaxiesbig bang theoryNASA
Bob Berman
See stories by Bob Berman
Related Content
  • Strange Universe With Bob Berman
    The evening star
    Bob Berman
    Venus is now starting an extraordinary cycle. Also called the evening star, it’s not the least bit hard to find. It will spend the next nine months in the west after sunset, slowly growing higher and brighter.
  • Stars nebula, beautiful and colorfull explosive in space
    Strange Universe With Bob Berman
    Just a coincidence
    Bob Berman
    In science, coincidences grab attention. Our sky has just two disks, the sun and the moon, and both appear the same size. That’s what let that amazing total solar eclipse happen this past April. And we have the best north star of the past 26,000 years. Some people think there are no coincidences, that everything is connected. This week: Coincidences.
  • Strange Universe With Bob Berman
    The core
    Bob Berman
    Do you or any of your friends know the most abundant element in your body is oxygen? Can you name the only major moon that does not circle around its planet’s equator? (That’s our own Moon). Have any idea that the average cloud weighs one million pounds? We’ll give credit to those who showed us the fundamentals.
Load More