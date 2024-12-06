© 2024
Strange Universe With Bob Berman
Strange Universe

Just a coincidence

By Bob Berman
Published November 24, 2024 at 9:35 AM EST
In science, coincidences grab attention. Our sky has just two disks, the sun and the moon, and both appear the same size. That’s what let that amazing total solar eclipse happen this past April. And we have the best north star of the past 26,000 years. Some people think there are no coincidences, that everything is connected. This week: Coincidences.

