Just a coincidence
1 of 1 — Stars nebula in space. Elements of this image furnished by NASA
Stars nebula, beautiful and colorfull explosive in space
mode_list / 103880786
In science, coincidences grab attention. Our sky has just two disks, the sun and the moon, and both appear the same size. That’s what let that amazing total solar eclipse happen this past April. And we have the best north star of the past 26,000 years. Some people think there are no coincidences, that everything is connected. This week: Coincidences.