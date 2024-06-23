Dawn planet convention
1 of 1 — Supermoon
The moon, or supermoon, is seen as it sets over Washington on Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. A supermoon occurs when the moon’s orbit is closest (perigee) to Earth. Early Monday morning, the moon was the closest it has been to Earth since 1948 and it appeared 30 percent brighter and 14 percent bigger than the average monthly full moon. Photo Credit: (NASA/Aubrey Gemignani)
NASA/Aubrey Gemignani
/ (NASA/Aubrey Gemignani)
/ (NASA/Aubrey Gemignani)
For the first time since 1985, the Full Moon happens precisely on the summer solstice. Tune in to hear the process of the moon’s explosive brightening.