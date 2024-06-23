© 2024
Strange Universe With Bob Berman
Strange Universe

Dawn planet convention

By Bob Berman
Published June 23, 2024 at 9:35 AM EDT
The moon, or supermoon, is seen as it sets over Washington on Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. A supermoon occurs when the moon's orbit is closest (perigee) to Earth. Early Monday morning, the moon was the closest it has been to Earth since 1948 and it appeared 30 percent brighter and 14 percent bigger than the average monthly full moon.
NASA/Aubrey Gemignani
For the first time since 1985, the Full Moon happens precisely on the summer solstice. Tune in to hear the process of the moon’s explosive brightening.

Strange Universe NASAmoonsolstice
Bob Berman
See stories by Bob Berman
Related Content
  • fir tree and stone in the grass on hillside of mountain range with sun and moon on the sky. day and night time change concept. mysterious nature landscape in morning light at summer solstice
    Strange Universe With Bob Berman
    The strangest full moon
    Bob Berman
    The June Full Moon, coming up this Thursday night, will be very strange. For the first time since 1985, Full Moon happens precisely on the summer solstice. As it approaches that rare milestone, check it out on June 18, because that marks the turning point in the moonlight department.
  • Strange Universe With Bob Berman
    The Diamond Star meets the Moon
    Bob Berman
    On Tuesday night the crescent Moon hovers next to the famous blue star Regulus. As the brightest luminary in Leo the Lion, the ancient Persians considered it one of the “four royal stars,” famous for sitting in the center of the zodiac, which is why it sometimes meets the Moon.
  • Strange Universe With Bob Berman
    Does Dark Matter Exist?
    Bob Berman
    The dark matter problem started with the famous Swiss physicist Fritz Zwicky in 1933, when he studied galaxy motion in the giant Coma group. What he perceived was astonishing. Each member moved so quickly, it should have no problem escaping the gravitational glue of the entire assembly. Zwicky realized that this galaxy cluster — and all others, it soon turned out — shouldn't even exist. Yet there they were.
