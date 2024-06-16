© 2024
Strange Universe With Bob Berman
Strange Universe

The strangest full moon

By Bob Berman
Published June 16, 2024 at 9:35 AM EDT
fir tree and stone in the grass on hillside of mountain range with sun and moon on the sky. day and night time change concept. mysterious nature landscape in morning light at summer solstice
fir tree and stone in the grass on hillside of mountain range with sun and moon on the sky. day and night time change concept. mysterious nature landscape in morning light at summer solstice
Pellinni
The June Full Moon, coming up this Thursday night, will be very strange. For the first time since 1985, Full Moon happens precisely on the summer solstice. As it approaches that rare milestone, check it out on June 18, because that marks the turning point in the moonlight department.

Tags
Strange Universe NASAJune Moonconstellation
Bob Berman
See stories by Bob Berman
