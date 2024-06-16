The strangest full moon
1 of 1 — fir tree and stone in the grass on hillside of mountain range with sun and moon on the sky
fir tree and stone in the grass on hillside of mountain range with sun and moon on the sky. day and night time change concept. mysterious nature landscape in morning light at summer solstice
The June Full Moon, coming up this Thursday night, will be very strange. For the first time since 1985, Full Moon happens precisely on the summer solstice. As it approaches that rare milestone, check it out on June 18, because that marks the turning point in the moonlight department.