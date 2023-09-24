© 2023
Strange Universe With Bob Berman
Strange Universe

Autumn Begins

By Bob Berman
Published September 24, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT
The Earth at perihelion
SN - Adobe Stock / 455552670

The autumnal equinox is here. It means Earth is now angled sideways to the sun. Since neither pole is tipped toward the Sun, days and nights should be equal. The main equinox event, other than declaring it the start of fall, is that the sun rises exactly in the east and sets precisely in the west, not southeast or northwest or anything else. The Sun is now more accurate than any compass.

Strange Universe AutumnEquinoxNASA
Bob Berman
See stories by Bob Berman
