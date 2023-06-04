© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Bob Berman
Strange Universe

Strange Universe: Venus -- Now! 6/4/23

By Bob Berman
Published June 4, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT
1 of 1  — NASA, Scott Kelly.jpg
NASA/Scott Kelly

Earth's sister planet has heated up the evening sky all year. No doubt you've seen that dazzling "star" after sunset: This has been its best showing since 2015. This eight year interval is no accident. So happens, Venus takes 224.8 days to orbit the Sun, so that 13 of its “years” (13 x 224.8) is the same number as eight Earth years (8 x 365.25). They both work out to 2,922 days. What this means is that after eight years, we on Earth see an exact duplicate of Venusian behavior.

Tags
Strange Universe venusplanetsNASA
Bob Berman
See stories by Bob Berman
Related Content
  • Strange Universe: The Seas 4/16/23
    Bob Berman
    As Earth Day approaches we turn our attention to the seas. Hear about different species’ adaptation to water and how our ancestors were stranded during a period of rising sea levels.
  • Strange Universe: Spica! 5/28/23
    Bob Berman
    Starting next week, the nearest star to the Moon will be the bluest of them all, which is Virgo’s brightest star, Spica. Hear why Spica, one of the brightest objects in the constellation of Virgo, is one of the 20 brightest stars in the night sky.
  • Strange Universe: The spring equinox 3/19/23
    Bob Berman
    Get ready for the spring equinox! Tune in to hear how sunlight grows at its maximum possible rate this week and what an equinox actually is.
Load More