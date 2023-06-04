Strange Universe: Venus -- Now! 6/4/23

Earth's sister planet has heated up the evening sky all year. No doubt you've seen that dazzling "star" after sunset: This has been its best showing since 2015. This eight year interval is no accident. So happens, Venus takes 224.8 days to orbit the Sun, so that 13 of its “years” (13 x 224.8) is the same number as eight Earth years (8 x 365.25). They both work out to 2,922 days. What this means is that after eight years, we on Earth see an exact duplicate of Venusian behavior.