Strange Universe: Solstice Consequences 6/26/22

The summer solstice arrived earlier this week, a funny mixture of natural events and government rulings. Things don’t change much right after the solstice, so we’re still getting very nearly the year’s maximum daily sunlight. And its strength also remains at its maximum, since it’s at its highest annual elevation even from here, and essentially straight up for people who live at the legendary Tropic of Cancer. Tune in to hear how and why the days are getting longer.