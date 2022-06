This week marks the start of the 10-week period when we get the year's fastest daily sunlight gain and the fastest growth in the Sun’s strength. We’ve now entered the year’s fastest growing increase in the sun’s intensity, and every creature can feel it. So while the first day of spring will not come for another five weeks, on March 20th, the current explosive growth in both the length of each day and in the strength of the midday Sun makes such official milestones mere formalities.

