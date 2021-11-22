© 2021
Assembly impeachment report finds Cuomo sexually harassed employees, hid COVID death numbers, used state resources for book
Bob Berman
Strange Universe

Strange Universe 11/21/21

Published November 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST
venus.png
NASA GSFC visualization by CI Labs Michael Lentz and others
/

Earth's sister planet, Venus, has heated up the evening sky all year. No doubt you've seen that dazzling "star" lurking low in the west after sunset almost this entire year. This major eye-catching presence is now in its final weeks. The good news is that, like many things in life, it is most spectacular just before it vanishes.

Strange Universe
Bob Berman
