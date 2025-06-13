Artistic director of the Paul Taylor Dance Company, Michael Novak
Susan Packard
Michael Novak, artistic director of the Paul Taylor Dance Company, captures his aesthetic perfectly: "The curtain goes up, 20 minutes happen, and it’s transformative." This ambitious vision is brought to life with every performance. From the legendary Paul Taylor to the cultural richness of Iona, Scotland, dance and storytelling intersect. Alongside it, the rock-musical “Catch My Soul” brings an electrifying Othello to the stage, adding a modern twist to Shakespeare's timeless tragedy.