© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Person Place Thing
Person Place Thing

Artistic director of the Paul Taylor Dance Company, Michael Novak

By Randy Cohen
Published June 13, 2025 at 10:30 PM EDT
1 of 1  — PPT.png
Susan Packard

Michael Novak, artistic director of the Paul Taylor Dance Company, captures his aesthetic perfectly: "The curtain goes up, 20 minutes happen, and it’s transformative." This ambitious vision is brought to life with every performance. From the legendary Paul Taylor to the cultural richness of Iona, Scotland, dance and storytelling intersect. Alongside it, the rock-musical “Catch My Soul” brings an electrifying Othello to the stage, adding a modern twist to Shakespeare's timeless tragedy.

Tags
Person Place Thing Dancing Lessonspaul taylor dance companyperformers
Randy Cohen
See stories by Randy Cohen
Related Content
  • Person Place Thing
    Photographer Mitchell Epstein
    Randy Cohen
    Photographer Mitchell Epstein has worked everywhere from Hanoi to Berlin to America’s old-growth forests. “As a photographer, it’s only in getting lost that you move forward,” he says. This piece was produced with the National Academy of Design and features music by Stephanie Jenkins. Person: Mikio Shinigawa. Place: Hanoi, 1994. Thing: a hydrangea.
  • Person Place Thing
    Theatre director Gregory Mosher
    Randy Cohen
    Director Gregory Mosher shares stories from a life spent shaping American theater — from revitalizing Chicago’s Goodman Theater to launching Theater at Lincoln Center. His happiest place? A rehearsal room, where he’s worked with legends like Mamet, Beckett, and Tennessee Williams. Along the way, we meet Adam Michnik, glimpse a haunting portrait by Williams, and recall NBC’s old Standards and Practices guy. Presented with Hunter College, with music by Elijah Caldwell, Ally Ann Long, Stephan Shteinberg, and Sumayya Ahmed.
  • Person Place Thing
    Lawyer Michael Sparer
    Randy Cohen
    Lawyer Michael Sparer works on health policy at Columbia’s Mailman School: “Public health in a certain sense is about balancing, the rights we have as individuals with the needs of society to preserve, protect, and promote the health of the population.” Not a bad approach to democracy in general. Sparer tells us about Roachdale, Indiana, basketball, and his dad Edward Sparer.