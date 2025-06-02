© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Person Place Thing
Person Place Thing

Theatre director Gregory Mosher

By Randy Cohen
Published June 2, 2025 at 10:03 AM EDT
1 of 1  — PPT.png
Susan Packard

Director Gregory Mosher shares stories from a life spent shaping American theater — from revitalizing Chicago’s Goodman Theater to launching Theater at Lincoln Center. His happiest place? A rehearsal room, where he’s worked with legends like Mamet, Beckett, and Tennessee Williams. Along the way, we meet Adam Michnik, glimpse a haunting portrait by Williams, and recall NBC’s old Standards and Practices guy. Presented with Hunter College, with music by Elijah Caldwell, Ally Ann Long, Stephan Shteinberg, and Sumayya Ahmed.

Tags
Person Place Thing Moshertheatre festivallincoln center
Randy Cohen
See stories by Randy Cohen
Related Content
  • Person Place Thing
    Lawyer Michael Sparer
    Randy Cohen
    Lawyer Michael Sparer works on health policy at Columbia’s Mailman School: “Public health in a certain sense is about balancing, the rights we have as individuals with the needs of society to preserve, protect, and promote the health of the population.” Not a bad approach to democracy in general. Sparer tells us about Roachdale, Indiana, basketball, and his dad Edward Sparer.
  • Person Place Thing
    Children’s book author Kate DiCamillo
    Randy Cohen
    Children’s book author Kate DiCamillo — “Because of Winn-Dixie,” “The Tiger Rising,” “The Tale of Despereaux”— describes her innate ability: “I have a knack for nothing except being filled with wonder.” DiCamillo tells us about Sophie Blackall, a Minneapolis attic, and Vuillard’s “Repast in a Garden.”
  • Person Place Thing
    Graphic designer Min Lew
    Randy Cohen
    Min Lew has conceived graphic design for MoMA, Apple, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and JFK Terminal 4 — which would be in the Airport Terminal Hall of Fame if there were one. Lew tells us her journeys through design.