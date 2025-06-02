Theatre director Gregory Mosher
Susan Packard
Director Gregory Mosher shares stories from a life spent shaping American theater — from revitalizing Chicago’s Goodman Theater to launching Theater at Lincoln Center. His happiest place? A rehearsal room, where he’s worked with legends like Mamet, Beckett, and Tennessee Williams. Along the way, we meet Adam Michnik, glimpse a haunting portrait by Williams, and recall NBC’s old Standards and Practices guy. Presented with Hunter College, with music by Elijah Caldwell, Ally Ann Long, Stephan Shteinberg, and Sumayya Ahmed.