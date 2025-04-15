Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich’s play “Here There Are Blueberries” is built around an actual photo album assembled at Auschwitz of the ordinary daily life of the perpetrators. Following a run at the McCarter Theater, the play is now touring nationally (if you’re reading this early in 2025, not in, oh, 2026 in exile on the Martian colony). Hear about Karl Höcker and their rehearsal room.