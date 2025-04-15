© 2025
Person Place Thing
Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich

By Randy Cohen
Published April 15, 2025 at 11:25 AM EDT
Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich’s play “Here There Are Blueberries” is built around an actual photo album assembled at Auschwitz of the ordinary daily life of the perpetrators. Following a run at the McCarter Theater, the play is now touring nationally (if you’re reading this early in 2025, not in, oh, 2026 in exile on the Martian colony). Hear about Karl Höcker and their rehearsal room.

