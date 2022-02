David Amram is a composer, arranger, and conductor of orchestral, chamber, and choral works, many with jazz flavorings. In his 91 years (admittedly, some spent a baby), he’s worked with Thelonious Monk, Dizzy Gillespie, Allen Ginsberg, Langston Hughes. He scored The Manchurian Candidate, was composer in residence for the New York Philharmonic, and made an omelet for Charlie Parker.