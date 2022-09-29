Live At The Linda: "Come Together"

Radically multicultural and poly-stylistic, New York City’s TriBeCaStan is one of contemporary music’s most vibrantly eclectic ensembles, using diverse instruments from around the globe to create an exotic palette of sonic colors and melodies.

The New York Times describes TriBeCaStan’s sound as “genre-bending jazz and world-music” and The Washington Post hails them as “an international jazz and folk festival unto itself, fusing Balkan, Middle Eastern, Indian, Latin American, and African musical elements to bold and dazzling effect”. According to The Village Voice the band embodies “New York cool, explorer energy, and outer space vibes”.

Nestled in the heart of New York’s bustling urban sprawl lies a sonic oasis in which the sounds of Africa meet New York loft jazz, Balkan rhythms merge with Appalachian bluegrass, and traditional Afghan melodies mingle with good old American rock and roll. Here folk instruments from all over the globe coexist in harmony (and mayhem) alongside banjos, mandolins, buzzing reeds, and thoroughbred jazz horns.

This set is from 2014. Here is TriBeCaStan live at The Linda.

Next up we’re going to get big, big band big. In fact, this was the absolute most musicians we’ve ever had on The Linda stage, so much so there was no microphone input left for me to introduce them. We managed and enjoyed the Brucker Weiss Canturbury Jazz Orchestra.

The BWC Jazz orchestra brings their big band jazz stylings to The Linda.

Comprised of a mix of the Capital Region’s most seasoned veterans and up-and-coming stars, the BWC Jazz Orchestra is co-run by drummer Cliff Brucker, trumpeter Steve Weisse, and trumpeter/arranger Dylan Canterbury. Upon receiving a music donation from the son of the late Al Quaglieri, former leader of the Albany Jazz Project, Brucker reached out to Weisse and Canterbury about putting together a rehearsal band to read through the music. The response to the band’s open rehearsals was so positive that the three leaders decided to establish more formal avenues for the band to perform.

Building upon the initial book from Quaglieri’s extensive library, the book has grown to include original compositions and arrangements as well as other charts that span the stylistic gamut of jazz history. With a talented and eager crop of musicians, a sizable list of swinging and diverse charts to pull from, and a deep-seeded love of the art, the BWC Jazz Orchestra looks forward to becoming a part of the healthy lineage of big band jazz in New York’s Capital District for years to come.

From July 2022, here they are live at The Linda.

Alright, we wouldn’t have an episode called “Come Together” without playing The Beatles. But not just the Beatles, how about a 70 odd person choir singing The Beatles from this “Summer On Central Concert Series” from August. We are proud and excited share with you Rock Voices. To do that we’re going to talk with the choir director himself, Nate Altimari who stopped int to the studio to chat with us.

