Live At The Linda featuring Joan Kelsey's Silver Lining and Jeremy Messersmith

Before we get into the music let’s try to put a smile on your faces with tonight’s installment of our spoken word series in other words. Tonight we feature Berkshire funnyman, Thomas Attila Lewis. Not to box Tom into just the Berkshires, Lewis has performed at comedy clubs and festivals in multiple countries and written for many comics to shows and films. He joined us to open up for blues artist Jackie Venson and his own key sardonic approach felt just right. Live from The Linda – in other words – here’s Thomas Attila Lewis.

Jeremy Messersmith is an indie-pop singer-songwriter and one of Minnesota’s most recognized and celebrated artists, praised by the New York Times, NPR, USA Today, Paste Magazine, the Wall Street Journal, Time Magazine, Spin, and Rolling Stone among many others. A thoughtful, clever lyricist with a tender voice, the Minneapolis-based troubadour crafts songs that are catchy and relatable, and span the emotional gamut from poignancy to whimsy. Jeremy is one of those rare artists who can break your heart one minute and then put those fragile pieces back together again the next. This concert comes from The Linda vault back in the far-slung year of 2014. Here is Jeremy Messersmith live at The Linda.

“Founded by songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Joan Kelsey, Joan Kelsey’s Silver Lining is an unusual string folk trio composed of intricate guitar, dancing fiddle, and haunting cello. They weave striking melodies that call upon the immediate, the memory, and the metaphor, expertly balancing darkness and light. Based out of Troy, New York, they have quickly developed a loyal fan base thanks to a string of shows in New York’s Capital Region, from cozy house shows to our friend the renowned Caffé Lena. Ok let’s get into it, from November 2019 here is Joan Kelsey’s Silver Lining.

Thanks again for tuning in tonight for "Live At The Linda," recorded live at The Linda: WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio. Tune in next week for our broadcast of Junior Watson and Dean Shot from January 2019 and Rory Block from July 2011.

