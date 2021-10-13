Live At The Linda featuring Justin Friello and The Accidentals

First tonight we celebrate the power of the spoken word, in our salute to poets, comics, and the great speakers, “In Other Words.”

Tonight's speaker is poet Thom Francis. Thom Francis has been doing the good work of promoting other poets by organizing, promoting, and hosting open mics and poetry / spoken word events here in Albany such as Brass Tacks, Nitty-Gritty slam, Albany Poets presents, and the Albany Word Fest for almost 20 years. Thom has put together three chapbooks and has been published in chronogram and up the river. Thom joined us a few weeks ago opening for girl blue in other words – here’s Thom Francis.

Capital Region artist Justin Friello is a multi-genre composer and performer who wears many hats, both figuratively and literally. Classical trained, composer, pop singer, multi-instrument musician, equity actor, author Justin is a crafter and a storyteller for the last 16 years, he has performed all over New York state and beyond as a solo artist and with his bands, Stockade Kids and Filming Ohio. In 2016, Justin released “Jack & Jill,” a combination EP and short film, and more recently published a book of his collected lyrics called “Lyrics.” I’m proud to have that book on my shelf and even prouder to introduce you to Justin if this is your first time hearing Mr. Friello’s remarkable voice. From September 2021, here is Justin Friello.

On the subject of the female-fronted, multi-instrumentalist power trio, The Accidentals, Billboard says, “The Accidentals display a genre-hopping range of influences and some smart songwriting skills to go with their abundant musical chops.” Originally from Traverse City, Michigan, the group features an eclectic blend of indie-folk, pop, bluegrass, rock, classical, and other genres. Their new album “Vessel” is out now, and the release tour – co-headlining with The Voice Season 8 winner and local favorite Sawyer Fredericks will be at The Linda on October 22nd. Tickets are available now at thelinda.org. From 2019, here are The Accidentals.

