Hurricane forecast maps are designed to help people understand where storms are headed and what dangers they may face. But new research suggests that even better maps may not be enough to convince people to take action.

Researchers at Florida State University studied an updated hurricane forecast graphic introduced by the National Hurricane Center in 2024. The new version expands the familiar hurricane cone to show tropical storm and hurricane watches and warnings farther inland, addressing a long-standing focus on coastal impacts even though dangerous conditions can extend far from the coast.

The researchers showed Florida and Georgia residents either the traditional forecast cone or the updated version. People who saw the new graphic were better able to identify inland areas under hurricane or tropical storm watches.

The research, which was recently published in the American Meteorological Society journal Weather, Climate, and Society, found that the improvement didn’t translate into greater concern about the storm or a stronger intention to take precautions.

The study also highlighted a long-standing problem with the hurricane cone. Many people mistakenly believe that a wider cone represents a larger storm. In reality, a wider cone represents greater uncertainty about the storm’s projected path.

The researchers say the findings show how difficult it can be to turn good scientific information into something people can easily understand and act on. This is an all-too-familiar challenge for climate scientists.

With climate change and other topics, better science is only as effective as our ability to understand what it means and how we respond.

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FSU study finds new hurricane graphic helps people identify watch areas, doesn’t change risk perception